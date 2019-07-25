ND DHS Discusses Improving Services for Kids Who Come from Homes with Substance Abuse

A big role of our Department of Human Services is taking care of kids who come from homes where substance abuse has taken over.

They spent the past three days discussing how they can better support these kids and families.

Because of the drug and alcohol crisis in the state, North Dakota has to remove more children from their homes each year, than the national average.

This past legislative session, lawmakers made Senate Bill 2124 law, an over 100-page bill that redesigned social services.

One of the biggest changes: the state reorganized funding, to make sure, no matter where you live, you have access to the Department’s programs.

DHS Executive Director Chris Jones adds, “If you live in North Dakota, you don’t have to live in the county or your zone to receive services because those are purely politically drawn boundaries. We have communities that are in two different counties. We need to be able to provide services where individuals are, and not have the individuals come to us.”

Jones says it’s all about taking the resources we already have and making better and better use of them.