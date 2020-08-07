ND dietician takes a holistic approach to obesity care

Obesity has been seen for a long time as a personal issue, but one Bismarck dietician says there are new guidelines on how to treat obesity care with a holistic approach.

Rachel Iverson says standardized Body Mass Index rates are changing. It used to be that BMI was measured by age, weight and height. But according to an article by the Canadian Medical Association, a person with a higher BMI can still be classified as healthy because of their lifestyle choices like regular diet and exercise.

“Having a weight loss goal is not indicative of good health. Having goals around habits and habit change that are small steps towards a better process of life for you that makes you feel good, that’s what’s important not what size jeans you wear,” said Iverson.

For information on the new guidelines for a holistic approach to obesity care, go here.

