ND DPI shares plan for state testing moving forward

State testing data shows a 5% decline in the english language area and 7% decline in mathematics compared to the 2019 tests.

The data comes from the 174 school districts in the state.

Assessments are usually administered in the spring.

“It’s a large moving object because test results are different in every single district. Every single district is having struggles with certain subgroups, ” ND Dept. of Instruction Director of School Approval Joe Kolosky said.

Kolosky said learning outside of classrooms created challenges for both students and teachers.

“When students are not in school, they don’t have the direct support of their teachers and their social structure with their friends and their peers,” Kolosky said.

Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said right now the Department of Public Instruction is working on providing more support for school districts like after-school tutoring for students and professional development for teachers.

“Research has shown that high impact tutoring and that really low-class size, that three on one tutoring or one on one tutoring makes a significant difference,” Baesler said.

DPI also has grants school districts can apply for to help with additional resources.

“It was a sounding bell if you will for all of us to remember that all of our school systems are designed to help ensure that our students are learning those very critical skills of mathematics, reading, science, social studies, and writing properly,”Baesler added.

School officials say those applying for grants will have a decision by December 1st and the programing will begin in January of 2022.