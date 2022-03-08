North Dakota State Superintendent of Schools Kirsten Baesler said now is the time for local community organizations to apply for a grant that will give students after-school extracurricular learning opportunities.

“When schools aren’t in session during the summer, or when the school day ends at 3:45, these 21st Century Community Learning Centers extend until 6 p.m., and they have an academic focus,” North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler explained.

The community learning centers provide literacy in reading, mathematics, and social studies.

“We now have the opportunity to expand and reach more of our communities because we have a greater need,” said Baesler.

The award amounts will vary based on the qualifications and the demand of eache learning center.

“Some entities may say we have a matching grant, and we may need $15,000 and the other may say $30,000.,” explained Baesler. “It really depends on the amount of money that is requested in the application.”

Baesler said she also sees this expanded learning opportunity reaching the rural parts of North Dakota and offering improvements.

“When you agree to be a grant applicant, you also agree to share the impact, the data, the statistics, and that’s part of the requirement that we have as a state entity. We have to ensure that we’re collecting information,” Baesler said.

Organizations have until May 25th to apply.