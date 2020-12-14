ND electors meet, give state’s 3 Electoral College votes to Trump, Pence

The final official act in the fiery 2020 presidential election took place today at the North Dakota state capitol, as three electors cast their votes for president and vice president.

North Dakota’s three members of the Electoral College — Robert Wefald, Bismarck; Sandy Boehler, Fargo and John Trandem, Reiles Acres — each signed documents verifying their votes for Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Trump and Pence won the popular vote in North Dakota’s general election in November, essentially assuring they would receive the state’s three electoral votes.

After the voting, Elector Robert Wefald said he was happy to take part in the process.

“I’m really honored to be able to do this. This is a great historical moment for our country, it shows that our Republic democracy works, and I’m thrilled to be here,” Wefald said.

Gov. Doug Burgum chaired the meeting while Secretary of State Al Jaeger administered the voting.

The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

Biden won 306 electoral votes to 232 votes for Trump. It takes 270 votes to be elected.