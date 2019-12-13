ND Elite runner has 1 more chance to make Olympic Trials

North Dakota elite runner April Lund said her big goal is to make the Olympic Trials for the marathon. After not qualifying in the California International Marathon on Sunday, December 8, she says she’s not ready to give up yet.

A day later she posted this:

It’s been a long journey to get to where she’s at, but in her Facebook live post right after the race, an emotional Lund said her “body just didn’t have it that day.”

But somehow she dug deep and finished the race.

Lund had previously been diagnosed with Lyme Disease and Babesia, a tiny parasite that infects your red blood cells. Despite the health struggles and multiple doctor visits, she’s been trying to maintain good enough health to qualify for the Olympic trials.

A recent test result came back with Lyme Disease being negative and she is free of parasites.

She said her priorities now are her health, helping other people and focusing on her GYS Track Club. The January 19th Houston Marathon is in her sights as well. That’s where she can qualify for the Olympic Trials — if she’s fast enough.

“So, overall, although my body is still declining some daily the turnaround should be happening any day. All doctors feel that the ‘killing’ phase of my treatment is over,” said Lund.

April says in the last year and a half, she and her doctors have knocked out mono, a mold toxicity/fungus bacterial infection and overgrowth in her stomach, and kidney problems. She says all four autoimmune diseases are in remission and/or symptoms are being treated without progression. And Lyme and Babesia red blood cell diseases are in remission.

All that being said, she adds her body is having a hard time repairing. The doctors did some tests on her heart due to rapid heart rate and physical fatigue and exhaustion.

April’s heart is only pumping around 75% of normal, which is lowering her maximum oxygen consumption which, in turn, is creating fatigue and lightheadedness. Doctors gave her the green light to run and she’s carefully watching her health.

Anyone of the health issues April has been battling would be tough enough for one person, let alone one person training for the physical challenges of elite running.

But she perseveres because, in her mind, there is no other option.

Against that backdrop, she’s keeping her “eye on the prize” — her last shot at running fast enough at the Houston Marathon next year to qualify for the Olympic Trials.

