ND farm to table operations go digital due to pandemic

Farm-to-table operations are taking an online approach in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trevor Buriam and Bailey Ketelsen, a ranching couple from North Dakota, started a Facebook group called North Dakota Farm to Table. Farmers, ranchers and direct sales businesses have been struggling due to the shutdown and the Facebook group helps re-route the food chain by connecting consumers directly to producers. The couple says their hope is to help people become aware of the locally sourced food in our state.

“We have everything we need right here in North Dakota to provide a solid food chain, a reliable food chain. We don’t need to be shipping our beef down to Colorado or Kansas to get it packed,” said Buriam.

The couple has added a directory of producers as well as a list of farmers markets into the group.

For more information go here.

