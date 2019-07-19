ND festival meets the needs of the music community

The music scenes in communities across North Dakota have grown in the past few years. So much that people in our state have developed an adventurous musical itch. And the organizers of Prairie Pothole Music Festival say they aim to scratch it.

The Prairie Pothole Music Festival is an independent, grass-roots festival on the grassy plains of north-central North Dakota.

The festival experience started with smaller events the organizers threw for friends and family, and organically grew as they combined elements from various festivals they all liked to attend: the former 10,000 Lakes Festival, Summer Camp Music Festival, Shangri-La, and more.

This is the fourth year for the Prairie Pothole Festival outside Anamoose, N.D., but organizers have been pulling artists together for the last 10 years for this type of event.







They understand the needs of the community of musicians and listeners and what they want to be exposed to. So their goal is to provide diverse musical acts.

There are food trucks and vendors as well as a ton of fun activities to take part in. They event have kayak races!

For more information, check out their website here.

For two nights, artists ranging from acoustic duos to EDM and beyond will keep people entertained nearly all day and night.