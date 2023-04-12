(KXNET) — North Dakota Game and Fish is letting watercraft owners know that 2023 is the first year of a new three-year registration period.

According to ND Game and Fish, Watercraft registrations must be renewed online by visiting My Account at the Game and Fish Department’s website.

The price to register motorboats in North Dakota under 16 feet in length, and all canoes, is $18; motorboats from 16 feet to less than 20 feet in length is $36; and motorboats at least 20 feet in length is $45.

The 2023-25 watercraft registration cycle runs through December 31, 2025.

New watercraft owners can attach the required documentation (such as the bill of sale or proof of taxes paid) with the online purchase, or send in the required documentation via standard mail. A 10-day temporary permit will be issued to allow for processing and delivery of registration and decals.