Walleye caught in northern Ontario, Canada, held over the water

(KXNET) — North Dakota Game and Fish is challenging local anglers to complete their latest fishing challenge: the Sportfish Challenge.

According to Game and Fish, the new challenge consists of catching a bluegill, a walleye, a bass, and a trout. All you have to do is take a photo of each and submit your entry on their website by August 15.

Anglers who complete the challenge will receive a decal and a certificate.

You can also win by completing their Classic Challenge from last year. To do that requires you to catch a northern pike, a yellow perch, a smallmouth bass, and a channel catfish.

Check out the full details for both challenges right here.