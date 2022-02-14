North Dakota Game & Fish is reminding hunters that spring turkey applications are due February 16th. Spring turkey licenses are available only to North Dakota residents.

First-time spring turkey hunters 15 or younger are eligible to receive one spring license valid for any open unit. To be eligible, the youth hunter must be 15 or younger on opening day of spring turkey season and have never received a spring turkey license in North Dakota.

A total of 7,647 wild turkey licenses are available, 635 more than last year. Unit 21 (Hettinger and Adams counties) remains closed due to a lack of turkeys in the unit.

Applicants can apply online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.

The season opens April 9 and continues through May 15.