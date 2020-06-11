ND Game & Fish wants to remind you not to touch baby wildlife

Who doesn’t love cute baby animals? Right now, fawns, ducklings and other adorable fuzzy creatures are roaming around.

But, would you know what to do if you came across one, alone? North Dakota Game and Fish wants to remind you NOT to touch it.

People may think the animal is abandoned and want to rescue it, but conservation biologist Patrick Isakson said that’s a bad idea.

He said the animal is probably hiding while the mother goes to look for food. And, contrary to what you learned growing up, the mother WON’T abandon them just because you’ve touched them and smells your scent on the fur.

“That is a wives tale. A lot of those species, they won’t abandon an animal just because you touched it. But, we always tell people that if you take it into your possession, you reduce the chances of that animal surviving,” Isakson said.

Isakson said Game and Fish receive dozens of calls every year about what people should do with what they think is an orphaned wildlife.