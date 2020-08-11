ND Game & Fish warns about dangers of spray painting turtle shells, after woman posts pictures on social media

Vandals have found a new canvas to graffiti: turtles, according to a Minot woman.

She snapped two pictures of the spray-painted turtle that she found on North Hill, and shared them to the Minot Whiners and Complainers Facebook page.

We reached out to a conservation biologist from North Dakota Game and Fish who told us about the dangers of doing this.

“Changing the color, the shell itself is camouflage, it’s kind of a blue-green and black kind of mix and really blends into the vegetation, the aquatic vegetation that they live in. Changing that color makes them stand out more and more vulnerable to predators,” said Patrick Isakson, conservation biologist with North Dakota Game and Fish.

Isakson says if you see a turtle that has been spray painted, leave it alone because you could do more damage to it if you take the turtle home because you are exposing it to pets or diseases it normally wouldn’t come in contact with in the wild.

