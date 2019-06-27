ND Girl Scouts recognized with a prestigious award

The first thing most people think of when they hear of Girl Scouts is usually cookies. But they are so much more than that… The Girl Scouts are a leadership development organization.



In fact, a few North Dakota girls just won the most prestigious award you can get in Girl Scouts and only 6% have received it nationally.



The Girl Scout Gold Award is comparable to the Boy Scouts of America’s Eagle Scout merit. Girls who pursue their Gold Award identify a need in the community and develop a plan to meet the need with a sustainable solution.

Angeline earned her Gold Award with her Adopt-A-Grandparent project which connected students from the Bismarck HOSA Club with residents at Lakewood’s Landings. Her project focused on bringing cheer and emotional benefits to the residents while creating memories for the students when they interact with the residents each month.



Elizabeth earned her Gold Award through her With Grace, We Grow project which created raised garden beds at Crescent Manor. Her project focused on growing fresh plants and herbs and creating a socialization opportunity for the residents.

Hannah earned her Gold Award with her Garden of Grace project which created six raised garden beds for community members to use to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to people who wouldn’t be able to afford them. The project spanned 17 months and resulted in over 300 pounds of produce donated to the Amen Pantry.

Jennie earned her Gold Award with her AlzUNeed project. She designed, sewed, and donated activity mats and aprons for differing stages of dementia patients to provide them with valuable occupational and physical therapy benefits. As a result of the project, the Alzheimer’s Association was able to donate 50 mats to facilities and caregivers of patients throughout the Mandan area.

