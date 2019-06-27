ND Girl Scouts recognized with a prestigious award

The first thing most people think of when they hear of Girl Scouts is usually cookies. But they are so much more than that… The Girl Scouts are a leadership development organization.
In fact, a few North Dakota girls just won the most prestigious award you can get in Girl Scouts and only 6% have received it nationally.
The Girl Scout Gold Award is comparable to the Boy Scouts of America’s Eagle Scout merit. Girls who pursue their Gold Award identify a need in the community and develop a plan to meet the need with a sustainable solution.
For more information about Girl Scouts or want to join, check out their website here.