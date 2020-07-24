NDGOP facing backlash for resolution some call anti-LGBT

The North Dakota Republican Party is under fire for a resolution some are calling anti-LGBT.

“Language like this within a formal party’s document does not do anything to make North Dakota feel like a welcoming place,” North Dakota House Minority Leader Josh Boschee said.

Boschee is the only openly gay member of the state legislature. He called the resolution disgusting.

“The language specifically within that resolution that equates LGBT people to preying on young children or being voyeurs in bathrooms and infecting society is what was disgusting,” Boschee said.

Governor Burgum weighed in, too, tweeting: “There’s no place for the hurtful and divisive rhetoric in the NDGOP resolutions.”

The resolution was passed by hundreds of Republican delegates and is one of dozens that comprise the party’s platform, which was approved 621-139 in this April’s mail-in vote.

It includes statements like “LGBT practices are unhealthy and dangerous, sometimes endangering life and infecting society at large.”

GOP Executive Director Corby Kemmer responded to the backlash, saying the intent was to protect individual and religious liberties, but “Unfortunately, this language falls woefully short of that goal. We regret any offense this may have caused, and we will be reconsidering this resolution at a future meeting.”

Former City Commission candidate Brandi Hardy says she was taken aback by part of the platform.

“It endangers the livelihood and just kind of the basic human rights of the LGBT community and families like my own,” Hardy said.

Retired School Counselor Mary Blumhagen says she disagrees with the resolution, too.

“I think it’s incorrect,” Blumhagen said. “I’ve been trained as a school counselor and I’ve worked as a teacher. I know I’ve heard many people say, ‘Why would I choose a lifestyle that is so difficult?'”

The Democratic-NPL also made a statement calling the resolution “troubling but not surprising.”