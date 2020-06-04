ND.GOV data for sale on the dark web; state cyber experts address new trends

The North Dakota IT Department says the number of unresolved cybersecurity incidents in the state has nearly doubled since state employees and public schools began working from home.

The reason the attacks are without resolution is because the state’s security team doesn’t have the bandwidth to deal with it.

In fact, the amount of nd.gov data, including K-12 information, that’s now for sale on the dark web has increased by over 2,087 percent in 2020. The type of information out there includes social security numbers, financial data, addresses…and the list goes on.

As North Dakotans have started heading back into the office, Chief Information Security Officer Kevin Ford says things have improved just slightly.

“It’s a very real problem, and unfortunately once it’s there, it’s very difficult to have it removed, if not impossible to have it removed. Unfortunately, I think this is the new reality, and so we’re all just going to have to be hyper-vigilant about all these sort of strange things that seem to be happening around our personas on the internet,” Ford added.

ITD presented a couple of big projects to the Legislative Information Technology Committee Thursday to improve the current situation.

One of the biggest plans in the works is artificial intelligence anti-malware that can automatically thwart many hackers in the background, while cybersecurity experts focus on big picture issues.