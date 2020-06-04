ND.GOV data for sale on the dark web; state cyber experts address new trends

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota IT Department says the number of unresolved cybersecurity incidents in the state has nearly doubled since state employees and public schools began working from home.

The reason the attacks are without resolution is because the state’s security team doesn’t have the bandwidth to deal with it.

In fact, the amount of nd.gov data, including K-12 information, that’s now for sale on the dark web has increased by over 2,087 percent in 2020. The type of information out there includes social security numbers, financial data, addresses…and the list goes on.

As North Dakotans have started heading back into the office, Chief Information Security Officer Kevin Ford says things have improved just slightly.

“It’s a very real problem, and unfortunately once it’s there, it’s very difficult to have it removed, if not impossible to have it removed. Unfortunately, I think this is the new reality, and so we’re all just going to have to be hyper-vigilant about all these sort of strange things that seem to be happening around our personas on the internet,” Ford added.

ITD presented a couple of big projects to the Legislative Information Technology Committee Thursday to improve the current situation.

One of the biggest plans in the works is artificial intelligence anti-malware that can automatically thwart many hackers in the background, while cybersecurity experts focus on big picture issues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Online Workshops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Workshops"

Unemployment in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment in ND"

Driving Violations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driving Violations"

Reading Corps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Corps"

SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/4"

701 Capital Cornhole

Thumbnail for the video titled "701 Capital Cornhole"

A seasonable Thursday forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "A seasonable Thursday forecast"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Cancer Treatments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Treatments"

Chief Health Strategist

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chief Health Strategist"

Warrant Issued

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warrant Issued"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

COVID-19 Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Survivor"

Gorman Pleas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gorman Pleas"

NDR Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDR Funds"

Zakian Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zakian Resigns"

Covid & Pools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Covid & Pools"

Patterson Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Place"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge