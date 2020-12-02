ND Health Department to address COVID-19 vaccine status for ND at 3:00 p.m. briefing

The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m., today to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine plans and status for the state.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

Speakers will include NDDOH Immunization Director Molly Howell; Director of the NDSU Center for Research Immunization and Education Paul Carson and NDDOH Chief Laboratory Officer Christie Massen.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 486 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 1, bringing the total positives since testing began to 80,135.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,236 as of December 1. That’s down 450 cases from November 30.

In fact, active cases have been falling since a peak of 10,086 cases on Nov. 13. Active cases haven’t been this low since 5,104 cases were reported on October 20, over a month ago.

12 new deaths were reported. A total of 966 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 73,933 people are considered recovered from the 80,135 positive cases, an increase of 788 people from November 30.