ND health experts warn pandemic is not over

Local health officials for Burleigh and Morton Counties urge the continuation of public health mitigation measures following Governor Burgum’s announcement to reduce risk levels for the state of North Dakota.

Beginning 8 AM, Friday, January 29, 2021, North Dakota’s COVID-19 risk level will be lowered from moderate/yellow risk to low/green risk.

This risk reduction does not mean the pandemic is over, however. “We are encouraged to see lower case numbers in our region, but we can’t let our guard down just yet,” said BBPH Director, Renae Moch.

“We are in good shape right now because of the mask mandate,” said Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada. “However, the rest of the country and world are not fairing so well and that will be knocking on our doorstep soon if we let down our guard.” Mask wearing should also be accompanied by proper mask-wearing habits and hand hygiene.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be key to getting everyone back to normal, pre-pandemic operations. “Every dose administered keeps someone safe,” said Moch. “But we haven’t reached the point of herd immunity yet.” Vaccinations began at the end of December for residents in Burleigh and Morton Counties. Following vaccination of first responders, healthcare staff and long-term care residents and staff, the vaccine was made available to individuals over the age of 75 in January. Priority groups will continue to receive the vaccine in coming months

All individuals are encouraged to continue practicing universal precautions to keep yourself and those around you as healthy as possible.

They are also encouraging you to continue to:

• Avoid large gatherings

• Practice physical distancing that keeps you at least six feet from other people who are not in your household

• Wear a face covering if social distancing is not possible.

• Wash your hands with soap often If soap is not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

• Monitor your health daily and be alert for COVID-19 symptoms

For COVID-19 testing and vaccination inquiries, as well as questions about other health programs and issues, please call Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health at 355-1540, or Custer Health at 667-3371.

For more info about COVID-19, NDResponse.gov, or CDC website.