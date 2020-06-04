ND health network keeps all patient records in a central location

The North Dakota IT Department has been working on a system to better keep your medical records organized and accessible.

It’s called the ND Health Information Network, and it connects all major hospitals in the state and other healthcare providers.

It’s meant to be a one-stop-shop for healthcare providers when it comes to a patients’ medical history, including medications and allergies.

The State’s Health Information Technology Director Shila Blend says it’s incredibly secure, and just makes things more efficient and accurate in the state’s health care industry.

Blend says when the project began back in 2009, much of North Dakota health records were still being shared on paper.

“There was faxing, filling out paper forms. I was a nurse at that time, and I recall working in the hospital, filling out forms, signing and transmitting them to hospitals even across the street to get patient records,” Blend shared.

Thursday, Phase 2 was presented to the Legislative Information Technology Committee. Blend says this involves getting specialists more involved, like dentists.