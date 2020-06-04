ND Highway Patrol increasing its enforcement as speeding violations are higher than previous years

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 29 percent of fatal crashes in the state are caused by excessive speeders and aggressive drivers on the highways. And right now, North Dakota Highway Patrol says it’s increasing enforcement.

“Oh, it happens all the time.”

We see it happen all the time…car crashes. Some which can be avoided.

“We had a recent fatal crash in the local area where an individual failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by another driver,” said Mark Kline, North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper.

He says the HEAT or Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic campaign isn’t targeting drivers but trying to reduce the number of violations which can cause crashes.

“We will do saturation patrols, where there are more troopers working on the road, and then taking enforcement action on the violations when we see them,” added Kline.

For the past three years, during the first six months of the year, between 11,000 and 12,000 speeding and right of way violations were issued. This year that number has already reached more than 15,000.

“Yeah, just because of the higher traffic volume, with people traveling through the state,” added Kline. “People traveling to their lake houses and generally taken vacations.”

Kline says people think aggressive driving is road rage and speeding excessively, but it’s so much more.

He added, “Failing to stop at stop signs, changing lanes without signaling, following to close.”

So what can you do?

“When you are behind the wheel you need to be aware of your surroundings. Let go of the distractions. Put down the cell phone, and just drive your car,” he said.

He says being a good example for other drivers is important as well. If you see a driver driving erratically, don’t engage them or try to correct them yourself.

Instead, take down their license plate number if you can and a description of what they are doing.
He says reporting them is not a crime, but them causing harm to themselves or someone else is.

To report a driver, you can call the highway patrol’s non-emergency line, 800-472-2121, or call your local law enforcement officials.

