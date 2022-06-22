BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released information pertaining to a crash in Williston resulting in both minor and serious injuries.

The crash occurred on June 21st at approximately 9:22 p.m. Three individuals were involved in the accident across two vehicles, a 2006 Dodge Durango and a 2020 GMC Sierra. The two cars crashed into each other at an angle at the intersection of Highway 2 and 34th Street West.

The driver of the Durango, a 20-year-old male, sustained nonlife-threatening injuries, and his passenger, a 19-year-old female, sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Sierra, a 43-year-old male, is reported to have suffered serious injuries. The crash report from the Highway Patrol indicates that his seatbelt was not in use.

The Highway Patrol has yet to release the names of those involved in the accident. Charges against the driver of the Durango are currently pending.