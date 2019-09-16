ND Highway Patrol is Looking for a Vehicle of Interest

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle they believe may have information about a fatal motorcycle crash in McKenzie County last Sunday, September 8th.

The Highway Patrol is looking for the dark-colored dually pickup truck, in these pictures.

The crash occurred south of Grassy Butte on Hwy 85 at mile maker 111.

The first picture was taken just before the crash occurred from a camera that was mounted on the motorcycle.



This picture was taken from the responding trooper’s dash camera.

If you have any information about who the vehicle’s owner might be, you’re asked to contact Highway Patrol at (701) 328-2467 or ndhpwest@nd.gov.