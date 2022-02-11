North Dakota Highway Patrol is answering a call to action pledging to bring in more female recruits by the year 2030.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Jenna Clawson Huibregtse says women bring important skills and insights to the department.

“We have skills like communication skills to be able to de-escalate and diffuse different situations in different ways than men do. Men do it well too, but we have different skill sets that we bring to the table,” said Huibregtse.

Right now only 4% of women make up the department.

Patrol trooper Kristina Anderson is the newest recruit to the force. She graduated from the academy in February last year. She felt called to serve.

“It’s a career that I grew up around. I always knew some great people growing up that were law enforcement officers and it really inspired me to experience the career. It was something I was always around, experienced, and idolized,” said Anderson.

She is the first woman to be brought on board in seven years.

“I was like wow, really, but it is something that they are very supportive of me and helped me get through the hiring process,” explained Anderson.

Anderson loves everything about her job and no two days are the same.

“You’re going to see something different; you’re going to experience something different; you never know what’s going to come off over that radio,” Anderson said.

Huibregtse said the department is open for women who may be considering a change in career and both women says you don’t have to check every box to be considered for employment at the department.

“People think you always have to have a criminal justice degree to work in law enforcement when in fact you can have any education. We want people with a criminal justice degree, and we also want people with a variety of life experiences,” explained Huibregtse.

“It’s that drive and excitement of like it’s always different things happening,” Anderson said.