ND Highway Patrol pursuit starting near Rugby ends in arrest

North Dakota Highway Patrol arrested a man they say was driving a stolen vehicle after a car chase lasting close to 50 miles Saturday afternoon.

The trooper tried stopping the driver on U.S. Highway 2 just east of Rugby.

The driver fled east for about 47 miles. Highway Patrol spiked his tires with deflation devices twice, but he continued to flee.

The chase ended when the trooper used a pursuit intervention technique, causing the vehicle to enter a ditch.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Lake Region Correction Center. Charges are pending.