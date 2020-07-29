ND Historical Society looking for items from immigrants for new exhibit

Here’s your chance to be a part of history. The North Dakota Historical Society is asking for international immigrants to share a piece of their journey to the Peace Garden State.

With an overload of items from pioneer-era, the organization is looking for items from immigrants of today.

They want the items that go into the exhibit to represent everyone who has made North Dakota their new home.

“It could be like traditional clothing that recent immigrants have brought from their homeland. It could be just clothing that they wore while they traveled before finding somewhere to settle, here in North Dakota,” shared Elise Dukart, the Assistant Registrar for the North Dakota State Society.

To find out how you or someone else can donate, visit: https://www.history.nd.gov/data/padq_emailform.html

