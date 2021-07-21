ND House GOP leaders denounce efforts to recall representative

North Dakota’s Republican House leaders are speaking out against efforts to recall Valley City Representative Dwight Kiefert.

The Secretary of State approved a petition earlier this week to recall Kiefert for “failing to meet the standards of a Republican.”

In a statement, House Majority Leader Chet Pollert and Republican Caucus Leader Glenn Bosch called the petition misguided, anti-democratic and damaging to the legislative process.

“The districts play a really important role in bringing constituents and legislators together, so here now we have a local district and local district officials working to unseat recently elected legislator. That certainly doesn’t help with communications, and I believe in the long run, the legislative process suffers because of it,” Bosch said.

Kiefert told KX in a phone call earlier this week he thinks the recall attempt stems from his vote to expel former Representative Luke Simons over alleged inappropriate behavior.

