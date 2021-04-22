ND House overrides veto on bill banning statewide mask mandates

North Dakota’s House rebuked the governor’s veto on a bill preventing state-issued mask mandates — overriding it with a 66 to 27 vote.

The bill says the governor or state health officer cannot enact a statewide mask mandate, like the one that was in place in mid-November. The bill would still allow cities, counties, schools and businesses to have their own face mask rules.

“The mask mandate is a local control issue. Businesses also have the right to decide if they want a mask mandate or not,” Rep. Jason Dockter said.

The Senate will take up the override vote Thursday evening.