ND inventor forced to innovate due to COVID-19

One North Dakota inventor has been able to adapt to the changes that have come along with the pandemic. Reinventing how she reaches her customers meant going digital.

Innovation is something Kari Warberg Block, founder of Earthkind, takes pride in. Based in North Dakota, Earthkind makes all-natural plant-based pest repellent.

You can find her products nationally at stores like Ace Hardware, Tractor Supply, Lowes and Target. Since the pandemic hit, the founder told us her team got creative and designed a product that would be delivered straight to your door.

“So then the customer will get one of these or the influencer, so they can show– it explains our brand. And then it opens up to show all our products” said Warberg Block.

Warberg Block is set to appear on QVC this week to ramp up her marketing efforts.