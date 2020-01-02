ND is in the top 10 of states with most outmigrations

According to a survey by United Van Lines, enough people are leaving North Dakota to rank it in the top 10 states with the highest outmigration percentages.

According to the moving company’s 43rd annual “National Movers Study,” North Dakota comes in at #9 on the list, with 55 percent of all North Dakota moves by United Van Lines being outbound while 44 percent of moves are inbound.

That’s a net outmigration of 11 percent.

Despite the outmigration percentage, North Dakota is still growing in population.

About 762,000 people live in North Dakota, an increase of approximately 4,000 compared to 2018.

Number one on the list of states with the most moving out? New Jersey. According to the data, 69 percent of all moves in that state were outward.

And where are people moving to? Apparently, Idaho, which ranked #1 for highest percentage of inmigration moves at 67 percent.

You can read the complete survey, along with its methodology, here.