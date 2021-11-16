Did you get a notice in the mail about unemployment benefit overpayments? ND Job Service explains

Most recently, North Dakotans have been finding themselves receiving surprise notices in the mail regarding unemployment benefits.

KX News caught up with the assistant director of Unemployment Insurance for North Dakota Job Service, Mark Butland.

He said more than $1.29 billion was issued in unemployment benefits in North Dakota and about 2 percent of that amount is overpaid benefits.

Butland said that the benefits issued could have been received anywhere from 12 to 26 weeks.

The reasoning for the overpayments includes a former employer appealing a beneficiary or unreported earnings.

“We want to work with folks, and we have to recover money and be reasonable about it as well,” Butland.

Butland also said those who’ve received notices are eligible to file for a waiver.