ND Legislature gives foreclosure extension bill a “do not pass”

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature has signaled its reluctance to back a bill that would extend the period of property tax delinquency from two years to five for homeowners before foreclosure. The House Finance and Taxation committee on Monday gave the bill a “do not pass” recommendation, despite an appeal by the bill’s sponsor that many could lose their homes due to a shaky state economy. Rep. Bernie Satrom said extending the period to pay off a tax delinquency could help people stay in their homes. The bill would only apply to owners who use the property as a primary residence.

