Earlier this week marked a grim milestone for nursing homes in North Dakota.

Wednesday, the state health department reported its 1,000th death of a long-term care resident due to COVID-19.

The latest challenge for nursing homes has been getting staff who work at the state’s 79 skilled nursing facilities vaccinated before the federal deadline.

“We are concerned about some of the rural facilities where their vaccination rate is low and staff at this point aren’t yet vaccinated,” North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson said.

Staff have until February 14 to get their first shot. Peterson says if they don’t, there could be consequences.

“We’re anticipating fines, so we’ll see what happens with that,” Peterson said.

While about 82 percent of staff statewide are fully vaccinated, there are a handful of facilities with a rate below 60 percent.

Peterson says some facilities are currently planning for the worst.

“Are we going to have to lay staff off? Are we going to have staffing issues? Are we going to need to send residents to another facility because we don’t have staff? I know a couple are in those discussions right now,” Peterson said.

Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force Chairman Chris Larson says more people have been vaccinated since the mandate took effect.

He thinks exemptions have been properly handled for those who’ve requested one.

“I feel a lot better than I did even a month and a half ago. That being said, we’re still dealing with a pandemic that I don’t right now see an end in,” Larson said.

Larson says burnout among employees combined with the mandate could impact facilities in the state, and a closure would be devastating.

“Especially in rural North Dakota, they may be 60, 70, 80, 90, 100 miles from another facility and that much further from family, so that is a concern,” Larson said.

According to the CDC, about 87% of nursing home staff nationwide have at least one shot.

