ND Lottery revenue down thanks to COVID-19

2020 has been a challenging year for almost everyone because of the coronavirus pandemic, and state lotteries are not immune either.

Nearly every state saw different outcomes because of the pandemic.

Neighboring states like Montana have seen an 83 percent sales increase in scratch-off tickets– something not offered in North Dakota.

Minnesota saw sales drop significantly in March due to a stay at home order, but sales have rebounded since.

In North Dakota, lottery sales rely heavily on big national jackpots, which haven’t materialized this year, so sales were already down, and then the virus hit.

Sales through June 30 stood at $24.3 million, compared to $35.3 million at the end of last June.

“During the pandemic, we were tracking sales from mid-march through late April, early May, at that time we were already down, in sales, but during that time frame we were, total sales were down about 9 percent,” said Lottery Marketing Director Ryan Koppy.

He adds online Pick & Click sales were up slightly, but not enough to offset the losses in other areas.

