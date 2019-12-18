ND ‘Mad Scientist’ invests into the business community

You may have heard of the pumpkin gutter or a bicycle repair stand that doubles as a bike rack. These, and many other gadgets, were created by the owner of Gizmonics, a company that turns your ideas to life.

Evan and his wife, Ganya Anderson make up the Gizmonics team. They jokingly refer to themselves as the “Mad Scientist and the Plucky Sidekick”. While Evan is more involved in the hands-on aspect, Ganya is the administrative type.

She keeps things organized and tidy in the shop.

They primarily work with people looking to create things. There are many machines that make all the inventions and prototyping possible such as the CNC Router, a mill, 3D printers, software and a lathe.

Evan says he grew up in Bismarck on a farm just south of the University of Mary. He’s always been a thinker and a tinkerer. He loves to fix things and has always been hands-on with projects.

Evan is also hands-on with the entrepreneur community in Bismarck. He’s involved with the Makewell team, 1 Million Cups, and CTB (Center for Technology and Business.)

The future is bright for future inventors and his advice for anyone looking to start a business that involves a product is don’t quit, don’t put all your eggs in one basket and ask for help.

For more info on Gizmonics go here.

