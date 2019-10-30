ND Main Street Summit: Building better and stronger communities

The Main Street Summit is here and is getting people from all around our state to take North Dakota to the next level.

The goal of the forum is to help North Dakota compete in a modern-day economy. With ever-changing technological advancements, it’s important to stay up to date for our jobs, industry, and organizations.

Governor Burgum’s Main Street Initiative came out last year.
It’s based on 3 main pillars: a skilled workforce; smart and efficient infrastructure, and healthy and vibrant communities. They hope the summit will set up network opportunities between business, education, non-profit and other leaders.

ND Department of Commerce Community Engagement Manager Emily Brown is one of the people behind it all and says it starts out with making sure communities know what will make them stand out.

“Whether its Garrison with their Dickens Festival or Walleye or Minot. We all have something that makes us special and that’s what people are looking for when they move,” says Brown. “They don’t want to move to a strip mall they want to move to a place that has really interesting small businesses with breweries, good restaurants, and farmers markets is what really is going to make a difference.”

KX spoke with some of the people who attended this year, who tell us why it’s very beneficial to our state.

Owner of 3andme Rachael Howard says, “I think it’s so important for entrepreneurs and other small business owners and local business owners because they are not all small– to get together and collaborate and communicate and network. We need to see how we can encourage each other, and support each other because this is pretty much the backbone. Especially for North Dakota.”

City Auditor for Beach Kimberly Gaugler adds, “I can guarantee you that people are moving back to the rural areas. They want what we have. They don’t move to our community because they feel sorry for us– they want to move back to have that quality of life.”

They hope the Summit will not only help communities grow and resolve problems but get more people to stay in state.

