ND man recognized for over 50 years of volunteer work

BISMARCK — One Bismarck man was recognized for his 50 years of volunteer work today.

The Andrus Award is AARP’s most prestigious volunteer award for community service. The award is given to one North Dakotan annually.

The winner said he is honored and thinks everyone should volunteer if they get a chance.

“I feel volunteering is important. And everyone should do a little bit because there’s a lot of people that need a little bit of help and sometimes just to volunteer doing little bitty things for them gives them a better outlook on the whole day that they’re there,” said David Ellefson, 2019 Andrus Award Winner.

Ellefson volunteers for many organizations and events and even helps his elderly neighbors and disabled work colleagues with snow removal and running errands.