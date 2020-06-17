Live Now
ND man's love for food turns into a spicy salsa business

Local News

It started with his love for food and now, his salsa is in seven states and 15 stores.

Jeff Fremming stared making salsa five years ago and bringing it to BBQs, picnics and churches. He’s really ramped up his work now because his day job as a caterer stopped since COVID-19 hit. His friends loved it so much they told him to put a label on it and sell it. First, she sold it at local markets and it grew from there. It was all trial and error that led him to the perfect concoction of texture and spice. He says the best advice he got about flavor was from a friend and fellow chef.

“As far as my garlic goes, to not measure garlic by any recipe but to measure it with your heart
and that makes a lot of people happy,” said Fremming.

You can find Chef Jeff’s Salsa at all the Bismarck Dan’s locations, as well as the BisMan Food Co-Op, Runnings and Karmin’s Kitchen.

Fremming also says this wouldn’t be possible without the use of a commercial kitchen, provided for him by local bakery By the Batch.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

