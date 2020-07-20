ND Miss Rodeo pageant put on hold due to pandemic

Miss Rodeo America canceled this year’s pageant due to COVID-19. In response to that, the Miss Rodeo North Dakota Pageant Association decided to extend the reign of last year’s winner through next year.

In the meantime, A ‘Lady-In-Waiting’ program will be put in place for the current Miss Rodeo, Callie Enander, and the 2021 winner to travel together next year. Once the 2021 Miss Rodeo is crowned, the ladies will visit up to 100 rodeos speaking about the sport of rodeo and the western and agricultural industries.

“It’s a trying time for these young women to be community servants and leaders, peer leaders,

and so what a better time to have these pageants, make them relevant, they’ve been around for 100 years, and allow these young women to have a purpose,” said Codi Miller, National Director of Miss Rodeo North Dakota.

Miller said Miss America and Miss Rodeo America have canceled their pageants, but Miss USA is still planning on having theirs this year.