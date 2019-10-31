ND musician opens music shop, features custom-built guitars

A new music shop is opening in town.

Solid Rock Music is Bismarck/Mandan’s newest locally owned music store featuring brands such as Taylor Guitars, Ludwig Drums and QSC Audio.

The owner, Matthew Markel, 29, from Mandan, has been a fan of music since he was a child and knew he’d eventually own his own shop.

Q: Has music always been a big part of your life?

A: I’ve been drawn to music since I was a kid and it’s always been a big part of my life in one way or another.

Q: When did you start playing an instrument?

A: I started playing bass guitar when I was 12 years old. It grew into me learning to also play electric and acoustic guitar.

Q: Who are some of the musical inﬂuences in your life?

A: Just good ole’ Rock and Roll!

Q: Why did you want to open a music shop?

I worked at another music store for 12 years, so opening my own was always the plan. I love helping people ﬁnd the right tools to express their creativity.

Q: I know you custom make guitars, will you be selling any of those at your shop?

A: Yes! We will be selling our in-house built John Mark Guitars brand. We can help people customize their own build to their speciﬁcations. And because we build guitars, we also have a full workshop to do repairs and setup work.

Q: You said you have online prices and diﬀerent inventory than other music shops in town. Can you expand on that?

A: Being a musician myself, I know how important it is to be able to get the gear you need when you need it, and at a great price. We match online prices, or beat them, and will oﬀer Bismarck a selection of gear that hasn’t been around here in a long time. One of those brands is Taylor Guitars, which is one of the most popular acoustic guitar brands out there.

Q: How will your music store add value to our community?



Alongside selling gear at competitive prices, we also offer in-house guitar, drum and piano lessons, rental service and repair and maintenance.



I wanted to create a store where customers can come in and chat directly with the owner, where they feel welcome and can play a guitar for as long as they want and know they will be taken care of as a customer.

Q: Anything else you would like to add or want people to know?



We expect to be open in December and will be having a big grand opening celebration with giveaways and big discounts on gear! Follow us on Facebook for updates and information.

Solid Rock Music LLC is located at 1317 Tacoma Ave, STE 203 in Bismarck. Once the store opens, the hours will be Mon-Sat: 10 am – 6 pm and closed Sunday.

For more info go here.