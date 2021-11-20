ND National Guard practices blizzard response training

About 20 soldiers from the North Dakota National Guard prepared for how to respond to a blizzard emergency Saturday.

The training exercise involved splitting soldiers into multiple teams to learn how to rescue people.

One team was tasked with sending missing requests to the other team, which represented the operations center.

The operations team would then practice sending out units and tracking them, monitoring the mission until it was complete.

“The full exercise is anywhere from 24 to 48 hours. Leading up to it, we could have a week or two in advance for preparation work.” ND National Guard Domestic Operations Deputy Director Matt Carman said.

Military personnel say the last time there was a large response to a blizzard was about ten years ago.