ND nonprofit in Bismarck for children needs holiday help

BISMARCK — One North Dakota non-profit for children needs help this holiday season.

Charles Hall Youth Services serves approximately 60 youth each year. 45% of the youth are Caucasian, 50% are Native American and 5% represent African American, Hispanic or other ethnic groups.

60% of the children are from the Bismarck-Mandan area, the remainder is from other counties within North Dakota.

The three most common reasons for youth placement at CHYS are unruly behaviors (45%), delinquencies (20%) and drug/alcohol use (15%).

Many of the youth at Charles Hall come from families who are unable or unwilling to provide adequate care for their teenagers. Still, others are court-ordered to due to drug or alcohol abuse, truancies, run-away charges or charges of delinquency or unruliness.

A good number of youth struggle with post-traumatic stress, mental illnesses (especially depression and anxiety) or attention deficit disorder.  Many children struggle with thoughts of suicide, eating disorders and/or other self-destructive acts.

The organization is asking the community for help in making this holiday special for the youth that stay there.

Here are some ideas for items they need:

These are just some basic needs list for the holidays. Charles Hall is also looking for home items to be donated: Rocking chairs, weighted blankets, towels, and washcloths, baking pans and food savers.

To drop off donations go to 513 E Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck, ND 58504.

