ND Park Ranger finds solace in her service

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The pandemic has pushed people to visit more national parks because it’s a safe way to be socially distant.

While some people are only visitors, KX spoke to one of the full-time residents of our very own Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora. Wendy Ross is no stranger to National Parks. In fact, she was born and raised in the park service.

“My father was a climbing ranger and so we moved all over the place, very similar to a military brat. I was a National Park Service brat,” said Ross, Superintendent of TRNP.

From 1990 to 1995, Ross’s father was superintendent of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. After college, time in the Peace Corps and a few other management jobs, the park pulled Wendy back in.

“I can’t live anywhere ugly, that’s my joke,” said Ross.

She became superintendent in 2014. And while she’s surrounded by beauty, she says presently, a typical day is pretty casual.

“I do a lot of paperwork, I do a lot of Human Resources, interactions with staff. We have a bit of external issues that I’m constantly engaged with,” said Ross.

Issues like updating roads and pieces of history tied to Theodore Roosevelt. History says after a personal tragedy, the would-be president came to western North Dakota to seek solace– and so did Ross.

“I had a boyfriend break up with me. I was heartbroken in 1990 when my father got this job.
I drove across the plains of central United States with my mother and then I got the edge of the badlands at Painted Canyon and my jaw dropped. And I fell in love with the badlands of North Dakota,” said Ross.

And even today, the effect isn’t lost on her.

“How could anybody hit those badlands and not fall in love so that’s why I’m here. I was heartbroken for a good year. I was suicidal and the badlands here at Theodore Roosevelt National Park healed my heart and my soul, and they still continue to do that today,” said Ross.

Ross is one of only 40 percent of women working in the National Park Service. And she tells us there’s been quite an increase in visitors to the park. On Saturday alone last week, Ross says there were 1,800 people at the visitor center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14"

Mosquito Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Season"

Deep Water Fish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deep Water Fish"

Mowing Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mowing Challenge"

Golf Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Tournament"

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"

NDC JULY 14

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 14"

Tuesday's Forecast: cooler & mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: cooler & mostly sunny"

WATFORD CHAIN ACCIDENTS

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATFORD CHAIN ACCIDENTS"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan BusinessMini Match

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan BusinessMini Match"

Minot Roundabout Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Roundabout Open"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Capitals Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Capitals Baseball"

Emergency Pay Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Pay Debate"

Rural Broadband

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Broadband"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss