WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Just like adults, kids, and teens experience difficult times during periods of loss and grief, but where are the resources to aid them in dealing with these events?

This is a problem that North Dakota is aiming to solve.

North Dakota Parks and Rec is partnering with mental health services in order to host Camp Good Mourning at several sites throughout the state.

Following several tragic fatalities in the Williston area in recent months, the Lewis and Clark State Park will be one of the host sites for the camp, being led by ConnectUs Therapy in Williston.

Organizers say the nature-based camp will provide a safe space for children to get support from their peers and adults, and express feelings of loss and grief through outdoor activities like nature hikes.

The camp will be held on June 13 for kids in 1st-3rd grade, and again on June 15 for grades 4-6.

If there is interest, an additional camp for grades 7-10 may be added. All attendees will be entered into a drawing for an annual family permit for entrance into all 13 North Dakota state parks.

In order to register for the program, contact ConnectUs at 701-572-3335.