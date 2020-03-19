ND Parks and Rec shuts down buildings, camping, visitor centers due to coronavirus

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is closing all state park and recreation buildings to the public effective today, March 19th, until further notice.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the shutdown includes but is not limited to camping, overnight facilities and visitor centers.

People with reservations that will be affected by the closure will be contacted by department staff and given the option to move or cancel their reservation.

The department is also postponing or canceling all interpretive and special events.

However, day-use facilities, including trails and boat ramps, will remain open to the public as of this time.

More information can be found at parkrec.nd.gov.