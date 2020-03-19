Coronavirus

ND Parks and Rec shuts down buildings, camping, visitor centers due to coronavirus

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Image: ND Parks and Rec website

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is closing all state park and recreation buildings to the public effective today, March 19th, until further notice.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the shutdown includes but is not limited to camping, overnight facilities and visitor centers.

People with reservations that will be affected by the closure will be contacted by department staff and given the option to move or cancel their reservation.

The department is also postponing or canceling all interpretive and special events.

However, day-use facilities, including trails and boat ramps, will remain open to the public as of this time.

More information can be found at parkrec.nd.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

END PROPERTY TAX

Thumbnail for the video titled "END PROPERTY TAX"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

A very slick morning commute

Thumbnail for the video titled "A very slick morning commute"

FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON

Thumbnail for the video titled "FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON"

SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELED"

COVID-19 and Cyberattacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 and Cyberattacks"

Remarkable Women: Gail Hagerty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Gail Hagerty"

Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18"

Snow likely for most of ND later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow likely for most of ND later today"

Bismarck Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Magazine"

Weather Experiments At Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Experiments At Home"

Sports Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Facilities"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

Banks Keeping Clean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Banks Keeping Clean"

Call Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call Ahead"

Williston Gym

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gym"

Reading Books Live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Books Live"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge