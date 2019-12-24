Live Now
ND participating in Girls Go CyberStart

For the second year, the state of North Dakota will be participating in a competition geared toward getting women involved in computer science.

Girls Go Cyberstart is a program allowing students to solve cyber-security related puzzles and other computer science-related things. Students in the ninth through 12th grade can enter the competition. We spoke to one student participating who said she thinks it is a great opportunity for young women like herself.

“I’m going to participate in it this year and it’s just an opportunity for girls to really explore the possibilities that coding has to offer and really get them interested in it,” said Meagan Kramer.

Last year, North Dakota had the largest participation, with 310 girls from 28 schools. The competition kicks off Jan. 13.

