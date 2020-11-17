North Dakota physicians thank Gov. Burgum for new COVID-19 measures

While some around the state are not happy with Gov. Doug Burgum’s newly implemented COVID measures, a large group of health professionals are.

86 physicians signed a letter thanking Burgum for the new measures. They felt it was necessary to show their patients as well as the people of North Dakota that these measures are a step in the right direction.

“Physicians and other healthcare providers around the state are really concerned about hospital capacity and it’s really important for us to be able to take care of patients the way you want to be taken care of and for you to have access to the health care that you might need and those things are very threatened right now,” said NDDOH Field Medical Officer Dr. Joan Connell.