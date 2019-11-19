ND Police officer makes a digital difference

The job of one North Dakota police officer involves more than patrolling the streets. It involves research, analytics, outreach and more… all from Facebook.

Lynn Wanner has been an officer with the Bismarck Police for 15 years. But for the past five, she’s been leading law enforcement efforts in the digital world. Wanner is the Department’s Crime and Intelligence Analyst.

While officers work the physical streets, Wanner is literally patrolling -the world- through social media. If she’s not trying to correct misinformation as it spreads in real-time, she’s using the resources of the Internet to aid officers in their investigations.

“A lot of misinformation is shared and we spend quite a bit of time trying to correct that or try and get information out before the wrong information gets out,” said Wanner.

When she’s done with her online patrols, she turns to her hobby creating custom vinyl and woodwork — something as far from the online world as you can get.