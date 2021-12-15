ND Rep. George Keiser won’t seek re-election in District 47

Bismarck Distrct 47 Representative george Keiser today announced he will not seek re-election in 2022 to his North Dakota House seat.

In an email message, Keiser said he made the decision after “many family discussions” on the matter.

“Words alone cannot express what a privilege it has been to serve our state and the wonderful people of District 47 from 1993 to the present,” Keiser wrote. ” I’d also like to recognize the fine work that Rep. Larry Klemin and Sen. Mike Dwyer have done for the citizens of District 47. Thank you for this opportunity.”

Keiser was first elected to the North Dakota Legislature in 1992.