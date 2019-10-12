ND Residents Willing to Travel to Minnesota for NFL Sunday

Despite the the bad weather.. Vikings fans are doing whatever it takes, to get to Minnesota for NFL Sunday.

Heavy snow fall has taken over much of North Dakota, making travelling conditions dangerous. But that’s not stopping just everyone..


The Minnesota Vikings are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, and some North Dakotan’s are still making the trip. One man says he figured if he left early he could avoid the storm, but that’s not actually true.

Andy Hoff, Minot Resident Travelling to Game “well we just kind of figured if we could go around the storm it wouldn’t be such a bad trip and we were kind of hoping the roads would be clear.. but, i don’t know, the storm is kind of seems to have followed us down to here.”

