ND sailor killed at Pearl Harbor to be buried at ND Veterans Cemetery

Local News

Seventy-eight years after he was killed on the day ushering America into World War II, a North Dakota sailor will be finally laid to rest in his home state.

Radioman 2nd Class Floyd A. Wells, a World War II-era sailor originally from Cavalier will be interred at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Wells will receive full military honors during a formal burial ceremony which will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Wells was killed on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked the U.S. Navy fleet docked at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. His remains were only recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The U.S. Navy will provide funeral honors during the interment services and handle the dignified transfer at Hector International Airport in Fargo on Sept. 30. The North Dakota National Guard Funeral Honors will provide a detail to render a rifle volley salute during services.

You can read more about how Wells’ remains were identified through DNA here. His obituary is online here.

